Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: New Poster and Clip

The Marvel Machine continues to spin with some more marketing from Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. The social media reactions continue to come in from the press and people that got the chance to see the movie early at the fan screenings, and they continue to be mostly positive overall. Audiences are really connected to Tony Leung as the villain in particular, as they rightfully should. Leung is front and center in a new poster from Dolby Cinema. Marvel also shared a new clip from the movie showing off the first part of the fight scene that takes place on a bus.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is being released in theaters only, and it's going to be really interesting to see how the box office turns out on this one. The risk of COVID-19 is a very real thing and could keep people away. However, Marvel fans tend to be a little crazy with spoilers, and waiting 45-days for it to come to VOD isn't really an option. You can't keep spoilers off of social media for the opening weekend, let alone six weeks. So maybe people will be willing to go out and see the movie once on opening weekend or so, but save repeat viewings for after it comes to streaming, meaning the movie could have a strong start and sharp dropoff. We'll have to see how things pan out next month.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.