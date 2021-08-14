Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: New Single and Poster

During the Disney investor call, it was announced that Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings would not be heading to Disney+ like so many people assumed that they would. Earlier that same day, Sony Pictures became the first studio to blink and delay a major release due to rising COVID-19 numbers. With the Disney call just a few hours later and some tweaking of the marketing material, people assumed that Shang-Chi was going to follow. It didn't, and Disney has said that the movie will be a theatrical only release with a 45-day window along with Free Guy. So the marketing machine continues to spin as we got a new single from the soundtrack called Run It by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian.

We also got a new international poster from IMP Awards, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu made an all too relatable comment about how this was the poster that finally made his parents proud of him.

It wasn't until I showed my parents the Chinese-language version of our poster that they finally became proud of me 😭 pic.twitter.com/WwPgJNEeGL — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

I, too, hope to someday make my parents proud of me.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.