Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Promo Features New Footage

Today, Disney has released a new trailer/TV spot for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings on social media that features some more new footage. The movie is due to come out in less than a month, and today the first major movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was delayed. Once one movie is delayed, as we all remember from the early part of 2020, a whole bunch tend to follow. Marvel released a new promo piece for Shang-Chi today, and it specifically says "in theaters" and not "only in theaters." Disney is holding an earnings call in a few hours, and no one should be surprised if they make the announcement that another hybrid release is on the way. If not today during the call, then Monday would be the next best guess after we see how the box office for Free Guy does this weekend. If it's positive, maybe nothing will happen, but there is probably a good chance that we're going to see some sort of delay for major releases soon.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0C7K56MFhQs)

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opens in theaters on September 3, 2021.