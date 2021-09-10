Shang-Chi: Morris and Trevor Slattery Get Their Own Character Posters

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is officially a hit with critics and with audiences. The latest Marvel movie brought in over $94 million at the box office in four days and setting a new Labor Day record. It's also the second-biggest opening of the pandemic and seems to have given some studios hope that maybe the fall won't be as bad as it probably will be. At least that's how it looks with Venom: Let There Be Carnage which was delayed three weeks and then moved up two weeks in light of the box office numbers coming out pretty good. It's still unclear what the definition of a "success" truly is in the COVID times, but this movie's audience and critical ratings are going to go a long way. Two of the breakout characters, a redeemed in the eyes of certain subsets of the fandom Trevor Slattery played by Ben Kingsley and faceless creature Morris got their own character posters. Morris is a king, and we don't deserve him, and I want a plush one.

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which opened in theaters on September 3, 2021.