Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director on Comic Book Influences Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg is opening up about the film's comic influences including DC's New 52.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is right around the corner, and as you may know, the film remains a bit of a question mark about DC's next hard-reset era from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Until then, the film's director David F. Sandberg is in the midst of promoting the Shazam! sequel and offering fans a little more insight into the influences and villains of the superhero movie.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods and DC's New 52

When speaking to The Playlist about the influences that resulted in this film's particular tone, Sandberg says, "In the very early stages, we were looking at the 'New 52' comic books because the first movie is pretty much adapted from the origin story those issues gave Shazam. More comics have come out since then, so we looked at going down that path, but that involves a little more fantasy than I wanted from the second movie. They're going through all these portals to different far-off lands, and I wanted him on Earth."

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods director then elaborates, "So the question becomes what we can have him do in our world, and that leads to the concept of the powers gained from these mythological figures turning out to be stolen, and the original owners want them back. You understand the anger of these goddesses because they were wronged. Shazam didn't do it, and we may not agree with their methods, but we see where they're coming from. Those are the best villains, the ones who kind of have a point where they're not just evil to be evil."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez, with Djimon Hounsou as Wizard. Other new faces in the Shazam! sequel include Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, and Helen Mirren.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive in theaters on March 20, 2023.