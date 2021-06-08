Jack Dylan Grazer Talks Excitement for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

We're finally starting to get little bits of information about the upcoming Shazam sequel, and each piece of the puzzle contributes to a large-scale effort to step up DC's second outing for the hero.

We recently learned that the upcoming Shazam film (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) will be adding a few big names to the cast roster that includes Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as new antagonists, there will be new outfits for the superpowered family, and director David F. Sandberg believes it will be much more epic this time around.

In a new interview with Collider while promoting the upcoming Pixar film Luca, Shazam star Jack Dylan Grazer was asked about his participation in the film. The actor had plenty to say about the sequel. Grazer tells the publication, "It's a great cast. We got Helen Mirren; we got Lucy Liu; we got the new up-and-coming star Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The script is hilarious. It's funnier than the first one; I'd have to say. We're getting away with a lot more this time. It's action-packed, and it's got twists and turns, and it's super-duper fun. The costume is different, no hood. And the shoes kind of look like Iron Man's shoes. Oh, wait, no. Iron Man doesn't exist. Who's Iron Man?"

Obviously, anytime a film is in development, it's easy for an actor or creative to promote the title – but the general excitement surrounding the cast and crew for Shazam! Fury of the Gods feels pretty apparent. When they asked Grazer about his experience reading the script for the first time, he also noted, "It was like, 'Oh, wow!' Totally.'" The publication notes he caught himself from divulging too much, adding, "I better not. I don't want to pull a Tom Holland."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently aiming for a 2023 release.