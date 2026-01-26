Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: dominic fumusa, Matt Dallas, Sheepdog

Sheepdog Stars Davis & Fumusa on Embracing Film's Empathy for Veterans

Matt Dallas (Kyle XY) and Dominic Fumusa (Dexter: Resurrection) spoke to us about the indie war drama Sheepdog, Steven Grayhm & more.

Article Summary Sheepdog explores life after war, focusing on veterans’ struggles without relying on battle scenes or flashbacks.

Matt Dallas and Dominic Fumusa detail the film’s roots in extensive, decade-long research with real veterans.

The film challenges stereotypes, offering an authentic, hopeful look at post-traumatic growth for veterans.

Sheepdog stands out for its empathy-driven, intimate portrayal of healing, family, and community support.

Sheepdog isn't by any means a conventional war drama, because none of the film's scenes takes place during a war, but the lingering scars that remain. Even as a narrative device, the Steven Grayhm film never relies on any flashbacks. The film follows a decorated U.S. Army combat veteran, Calvin Cole (Grayhm), who is in a court-ordered treatment and is in the care of a VA trauma therapist in training (Virginia Madsen). Things become even more complicated when Calvin's father-in-law, a retired Vietnam Veteran (Vondie Curtis-Hall), shows up on his doorstep having just been released from prison. As Calvin's plan to run from his past becomes even more challenging, he learns through the support of his community: tough love and compassion, that he must put himself back together again for his family – and for himself. Dominic Fumusa, who plays Clarence "Coach O" O'Riordan, and Matt Dallas, who plays Darryl Sparks, spoke to Bleeding Cool about what Grayhm's thorough research into veterans' lives, and how it differs from other films depicting post-war veterans with PTSD.

Sheepdog Stars Matt Dallas and Dominic Fumusa on Film's Intimate Look at a Struggling Veteran's Redemption

What intrigued you guys about Sheepdog?

Dallas: Steven brought this concept to me in 2011. He and I were shooting a film together, and he had had this experience with a tow truck driver, who opened up about his struggles coming home and a lot of the things that he was dealing with. Steven had the guy come to set and was talking about this experience, and he had been journaling about it. He said, "You know, man, I feel like I need to get out and go into the country and explore. Other men and women are having the same experience, and I don't know if I'm going to turn it into a movie or what, but you should come with me, experience this, and sit down with these men and women, as well, so we did. Quickly, it became a personal project, and it became very personal to me. Even our first veteran opened up to us, so I think it was very clear that this was going to be more than just a film, but an important mission, and there was no looking back for me

Fumusa: Yeah, I agree. It became a personal story. I got sent the script. I got the offer and went on a Zoom with Steven. We talked about it. It's such a well-written story and an important story. Anytime I get a chance to do genre work with soldiers in the military, I always take it, because I have such great gratitude for what our men and women in uniform are doing, and the message of this movie is so important. I was thrilled and honored by the opportunity to be a part of it.

What does a project like this let you do that you normally aren't in your other work?

Fumusa: Well, I'll say that one of the great strengths of the story is how the veteran in war is dealt with in such a domestic, personal, and intimate manner. There are no battle scenes in this film, yet it feels very much like a war film. It's so real because it's based on the research that Matt and Steven did for a decade, where they went around the country and spoke with all these veterans. It's like that expression, "Coming home," which is the title of that great movie with Jane Fonda and Jon Voight. I think that's exciting as an actor to dive into those characters and get to be in that world because…any kind of drama has a lot in common, but this is a specific situation, and we're not soldiers. We don't know what it's like to have been overseas, but talking with soldiers and getting to dive into that world is a really thrilling thing to do as an actor.

Dallas: Yeah, absolutely. I would say it's not common that we get scripts that are so in-depth and researched so deeply to be able to immerse ourselves in the world. [Sheepdog is] something pretty spectacular, and it felt like lightning in a bottle, because you have a whole cast and crew who showed up every day at the top of their game and ready to create something special. Um, so. To be a part of the team, mission, and everything was unlike any other project I've ever worked on.

As far as awareness is concerned, was there something you've seen that perhaps you might not have noticed before, but maybe the film brought it to you about the way that veterans and convicts are portrayed on screen that the film gets right that others don't?

Dallas: I think that over the years of researching this project, meeting with veterans, Gold Star families, and mental health care workers, there are a lot of times in movies, a certain way that veterans are portrayed. For us to say, "Well, hey, that's not necessarily what we saw," and for us to be able to hold up the mirror and put on screen as authentically as possible, you know, normal people who have gone through extraordinary circumstances. Yes, we are putting on the screen or telling the story of what we saw, which was our experience.

Also, what's great about this film is the hope that comes through the story and the aspect of post-traumatic growth. When you talk about something that maybe this experience or this film has brought an awareness to me personally, and I know maybe a lot of other people who have come to see this film or were a part of this film, it's post-traumatic growth. We've all heard about PTSD or post-traumatic stress, but to shift it and focus on the positive, on the growth that comes from holding your drama and being able to move forward and grow because of it.

Allen Media Group's Sheepdog, which also stars Lilli Cooper, is available in theaters.

