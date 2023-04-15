Shiver Studios Forms, Skinamarink Producer Craig Engler Involved Craig Engler has left Shudder to form Shiver Studios with Creepshow production house The Cartel to produce horror films for theaters.

Shiver Studios was announced today by former Shudder head Craig Engler. He is teaming up with The Cartel, the production house behind Creepshow, and looking to produce ten horror films yearly for theatrical release. Engler left Shudder to form the new production house after guiding Skinamarink to a theatrical gross of $2 million on a meager $15,000 budget. Two new projects have also been announced, the first offerings of Shiver Studios. They are titled Incident at Joshua Tree and Bloody Mary. "The theatrical experience has always been key to the success of great horror franchises, and with theaters back in full swing, we're seeing a huge demand from people who want to see scary movies in person again," said Engler (pictured above). "At Shudder, we focused on curating movies for the streaming audience, but Shiver Studios will curate films for a theater-first approach, emphasizing smart concepts that can create future horror franchises." The Cartel's Stan Spry and Eric Woods are the co-CEOs.

Shiver Studios Sounds An Awful Lot Like Shudder…

– "Incident at Joshua Tree," which hails from "NCIS: Hawai'i" and "Colony" writer/producer Noah Evslin. The chiller involves a trail of cryptic social media posts used as clues by a 30-year-old guidance counselor who travels to Joshua Tree to locate her fiancé, who vanished while on an overnight camping trip with his three best friends. Dave Brown and Zadoc Angell of Echo Lake ("The Great," "Girl From Plainview") will also produce.

– "Bloody Mary" from writer/producer Cameron Larson ("The Legend of La Llorona"). This one sees six soon-to-be college students trapped in a creepy plantation home in Louisiana during a hurricane. They decide to play the film's titular scary game involving standing in front of a mirror in the dark, holding a candle, and spinning thrice, saying "Bloody Mary" with each spin. Soon, one by one, the teens are mysteriously murdered. Larson will also serve as a producer.