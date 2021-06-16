Shudder Will Release The Next V/H/S Film Exclusively On The Service

Shudder has announced that they will exclusively carry the next entry in the cult favorite V/H/S series on their service. In V/H/S/94, "after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy." The fourth film in the series, segments for the anthology from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), and Chloe Okuno (Slut) will feature. Greg Anderson of the legendary drone metal band Sunn O))) and Southern Lord Records founder will compose the film's score.

Shudder Is Smart To Grab The Anthology Series

"The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories," said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. "With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game—bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can't wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members."

"Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder," said producer Josh Goldbloom. "We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots, we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it's the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet."

Yet another win for Shudder, who has become a real force in horror over these last 18 months. Really at this point, there is no excuse to NOT be subscribed to the horror powerhouse, especially as they add so many great originals to the line-up. And congrats to our friends at Bloody Disgusting on the deal!