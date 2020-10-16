Check Out The Trailer For Sleepless Beauty, Out In November

The trailer for the psychological horror film Sleepless Beauty debuted yesterday, and the trippy preview promises a bizarre watch for viewers. Starring Polina Khvaleev, a kidnapped young woman and forced to perform bizarre and violent tasks to stay alive. There seems to be a huge twist afoot here if the trailer is to be believed. You can watch said trailer for Sleepless Beauty down below and see for yourself. The synopsis and Poster can also be found down there as well.

Sleepless Beauty Synopsis & Poster

"SLEEPLESS BEAUTY tells a twisted story about a young woman, Mila, who is kidnapped by a mysterious organization known as Recreation. Her unknown abductors talk to her through a loudspeaker and set strict rules: she cannot sleep and has to fulfill bizarre and violent tasks if she hopes to stay alive. At first, it looks like someone's sick idea of entertainment, but as the demands become more intense, Mila begins to realize that she is losing control of her own mind and, instead, may be a pawn in a twisted and deadly psychological experiment. SLEEPLESS BEAUTY made its world premiere at the 2020 Imagine Film Festival and was an official selection for the 2020 Sitges Film Festival, 2020 Dead Of Night Film Festival, and 2020 Obscura Berlin Film Festival."

Depending on where that twist goes, this one might be this year's Mandy. Just a trippy, weird watch where you turn it off at the end and just sit there speechless because you just are not sure what you just experienced. Less Nicholas Cage than that film, but the same idea regardless. Sleepless Beauty will hit VOD and digital on November 10th, with a Blu-ray release just one week later on November 17th.