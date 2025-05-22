Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: smurfs

Smurfs: Jimmy Kimmel Has Joined The Cast In An Unknown Role

Jimmy Kimmel has reportedly joined the cast of the new Smurfs film, which will be released on July 18th, in an unknown role.

The new Smurfs movie is set for release on July 18, 2025, during the crowded summer box office slate.

Kimmel's casting follows other unique choices, including the previously announced addition of DJ Marshmello.

The Smurfs film faces strong competition from other major family-friendly releases this summer season.

Your guess is as good as ours as to whether anyone will show up to Smurfs when it's released in July. On the one hand, it's an animated kids' property that has been around for decades, coming out at the height of the summer season, and no one should ever underestimate its appeal. On the other hand, it really does look like both Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are attempting to be true family films (Jurassic World Rebirth is probably going to be a bit too scary for an entire family to see), so there will be competition. As we keep saying, movies are expensive, taking a family to the movies is even more expensive, and we're all broke. It's time for another strange voice cast addition to the Smurfs cast as well, though this one is probably less strange than the DJ known as Marshmello. According to Variety, Jimmy Kimmel has joined the voice cast, though we don't know who he is voicing at this time.

Smurfs: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe. Smurfs features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. It will be released on July 18, 2025.

