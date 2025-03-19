Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch: Stitches Crashes Disney Princess Movies In 4 Posters

Disney has released 4 more Lilo & Stitch posters, with Stitch "crashing" four classic films, including Snow White, Aladdin, and more.

Anyone who is a fan of Lilo & Stitch knows that Disney loves to cross Stitch over into other films. They have been doing it since pretty much day one of this film, and they haven't stopped. The marketing team at Disney has one functioning brain cell among them and has been leaning into this aspect of the character and the lore for some easy fan brownie points. We haven't gotten full commercials where Stitch is in other movies unless you count the Super Bowl, but we have gotten a couple of different posters. In honor of Snow White coming out this weekend, Disney dropped four more Stitch posters paying homage to some of the classic Disney Princesses that have kept the brand's lights on for decades. We have Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and Snow White. These are all also Disney movies that have gotten the live-action remake treatment as well. If Disney is smart, they will keep leaning in like this.

Lilo & Stitch: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

