Son, Starring Andi Matichak, Is Coming To Shudder In July

Son is one of the better horror films of the year, and now everyone will get a chance to see this gem. The film will come exclusively to horror streaming service Shudder on July 8th. Starring Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch, and Luke David Blumm, the film was directed by Ivan Kavanagh. We spoke to Andi about her starring role in Son not too long ago and dealing with some of the heavy themes the film tackles. Demonic possession, cults, you know…normal stuff. You can see the trailer for the film down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Son – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxwA_E0ywUs)

Son Synopsis

"After a mysterious group breaks into Laura's home and attempts to abduct her eight-year-old son, David, the two of them flee town in search of safety. But soon after the failed kidnapping, David becomes extremely ill, suffering from increasing psychosis and convulsions. Following her maternal instincts, Laura commits unspeakable acts to keep him alive, but soon she must decide how far she is willing to go to save her son. Directed by Ivan Kavanagh. Starring Andi Matichak, Emile Hirsch and Luke David Blumm."

Here is what Matichak had to say about the research she did for the role: "I did a good amount of research until the point where I was absolutely terrified (laughs). Satanic cults are quite prevalent, and learning about how that world works… One of the things we did so well was make this as realistic as possible. And you don't see that much of it in the film, but Ivan and I had spoken at great length about what that life was like, and what Laura's life was like from the second she was born all the way until you meet her in the opening credits with her on the run from the cult. Having all that knowledge and that backstory was extremely helpful and was able to bring a depth to Laura that might not have been there."

Son will be streaming on Shudder starting July 8th.