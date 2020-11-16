Songbird Hits PVOD Services On December 11th

Michael Bay-produced quarantine drama Songbird will hit PVOD on December 11th. Starring KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore, this one filmed during the ongoing pandemic and was one of the first productions to resume filming with COVID restrictions put in place. The film is directed by Adam Mason. Taking place four years into lockdown, a dystopian landscape has emerged, with citizens resisting and such, as they always do. Apa is immune to the disease and is racing against time to cure Carson. You can see the Songbird trailer down below.

Songbird Synopsis & Poster

"Four years into quarantine, the virus has changed, and so have we…In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated, and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who's immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson). However, her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment … or worse.

The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, and about the pandemic itself, SONGBIRD also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico's mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer enmeshed in a messy and forbidden affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico's boss; and Peter Stormare as the corrupt head of the city's "sanitation" department, which seizes those infected and transports them to the Q-Zone."