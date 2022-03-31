Sonic The Hedgehog 2: The Movies Won't Follow The Games Timeline

Video game movies have always had a tougher time making their way to the big and small screens. They have to go through the process of going from an interactive medium to an inactive medium, and oftentimes, it just doesn't work. For Paramount Pictures, they seemed to have found a pretty decent sweet spot for Sonic the Hedgehog. The first movie was a damn near-disaster where the title character had to be redesigned in the eleventh hour, but it paid off, and now the second movie is getting very good reviews. However, if fans are hoping that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the already greenlit third movie are going to directly follow the timeline of the games, according to director Jeff Fowler in an interview with IGN, that won't be the case.

"It's not always going to be a linear progression of like 'Oh, this was in Sonic 2 so it's going to be in the Sonic 2 film'. It's going to be a little bit of a cherry picking, a little bit of a melting pot. There's so much great, inspiring imagery to pull from the 30 years of games. So if we didn't get it in one film, there's always the chance that we'll revisit it somewhere else."

That doesn't mean that eagled-eyed fans won't be able to make any guesses about what comes next after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but Fowler likes that people don't know exactly where they are going.

"I think it's teased in this film, and I can't say more than that," Fowler said. "The character is teased. I don't want to give away any spoilers, but that definitely is something I'd be very excited about telling a story with. … It's also exciting for the fans to not know what's going to come in where rather than just knowing we're going down a checklist from A to B to C to D."

The review and social embargos for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are both down, so you can check those out if you want to know what people think of the movie. We here at Bleeding C0ol are seeing it on Saturday, and we'll try to get our review up as soon as possible.

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey with Idris Elba and Jim Carrey. It will be released on April 8, 2022.