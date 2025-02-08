Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, lee majdoub, Paramount Pictures, sonic the hedgehog, sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Star Reveals One Detail He Suggested

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 actor Lee Majdoub reveals one specific detail he contributed to his quirky, fan-favorite character.

It's genuinely no surprise that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 became quite a hit with audiences and critics. Because, for starters, the first two films were already widely celebrated. Then, of course, there's the fresh addition of Shadow the Hedgehog, a fan-favorite character who many longtime Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been eagerly anticipating since the announcement of the first film. However, there's also the return of Stone, who has undoubtedly become a fan-favorite addition himself. Now, the actor behind the role is sharing one specific detail he contributed to the iconic film.

When speaking to Screen Rant about his role in the popular film, star Lee Majdoub tells Screen Rant, "I was stoked, No. 1, to realize I was getting to interact with all of the animated characters, because Stone only interacted with Knuckles out of the two movies prior. But tails, out of everybody, I love Tails. I think Tails is the cutest thing, so that was actually a suggestion of mine to [director Jeff Fowler], was to open up that scene with a very direct, very serious delivery of telling Tails how adorable he is. And Jeff was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's such a great idea.' I was like, 'Everybody knows Tails is adorable. Stone probably thinks Tails is adorable.'"

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Cast, Plot Summary, and How to Watch

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast, including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released on December 20, 2024, and is available to purchase via all major digital platforms.

