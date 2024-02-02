Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: sonic the hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Adds 6 More To Its Cast, Title Treatment Revealed

Six more names have been added to the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Paramount also released the title treatment for the film.

Article Summary Paramount unveils Sonic 3 title treatment and adds six actors.

Jim Carrey also returns as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Eager fans speculate on roles for new Sonic 3 cast members.

Sonic 3 locks in a release date for December 20, 2024.

Earlier today, we found out that Jim Carrey, who said that he would be taking a break from acting after the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, will be returning as the villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Carrey joins other returning cast members, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, and Idris Elba, all reprising their roles from the first movie. At the end of the second film, we got a tease for Shadow the Hedgehog that excited fans, but we don't know who is voicing Shadow. However, the list of possibilities could have some names attached to it. According to IGN, six more names on top of Carrey's announcement earlier today have also been added to the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. New cast members include Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone. While there are rumors of who each person will play, there haven't been any formal announcements.

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of those rare films where the studio got feedback from the public and, for once, took that feedback into consideration and made changes. The first shots of Sonic were revealed at CinemaCon 2019, and people who saw the footage were not impressed. The public was even less impressed when the first trailer dropped. Director Jeff Fowler earned a lot of goodwill with fans by announcing that Sonic would be redesigned [even though we can only imagine the overtime VFX had to put in]. It paid off because, due to good reviews and a particular global pandemic, Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the biggest movies of 2020. The sequel was released in 2022, proving that the first film wasn't a fluke. We are getting a miniseries starring Knuckles, voiced by Elba, over on Paramount+ that should be released soon, and Fowler has returned for the third film as well. We don't have any story details for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but now that the cast has dropped and we got that title treatment, maybe we'll start to learn more than "Shadow's in this one."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released on December 20, 2024.

