Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Sheep Detectives

The Sheep Detectives: First Look Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Released

The global first look behind-the-scenes featurette for The Sheep Detectives has been revealed, offering a glimpse of the film's cast and story.

Article Summary The Sheep Detectives drops its first global behind-the-scenes featruette, teasing a family-friendly whodunit.

Hugh Jackman stars as a murdered shepherd whose sheep become unlikely detectives in this quirky mystery.

The featurette reveals both film footage and cast interviews, highlighting a fun adventure for all ages.

The Sheep Detectives will premiere in theaters on May 8, 2026 from Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon MGM Studios released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming film, The Sheep Detectives, providing a look at the cast and the story. The film stars Hugh Jackman as a sheepherder living in his trailer out in the fields with all of his sheep as friends, who talk to each other as sheep in their own way. Every day, George (Jackman) reads them a little from whatever murder mystery book he is currently enjoying before heading off to bed. Until one night, they find that he has been murdered in his sleep. Fancying themselves as detectives after hearing all the stories read to them, the flock have decided to solve the murder and get justice for their lost herder.

Sheep Solving A Murder? Are You Kid-ing Me?

The film features an ensemble cast playing members of the flock, as well as a number of humans as would-be suspects in the murder. The trailer shifts a bit between the film and cast interviews, as they share their excitement for this fun movie that both kids and parents can enjoy. You can check out the trailer here as the film will be released in theaters on May 8, 2026.

About The Sheep Detectives

An un-baaa-lievably intelligent, sophisticated, and surprising adventure awaits. In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can't possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers. Starring Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, with Hong Chau and Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby.

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