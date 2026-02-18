Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Kristen Bell Will Voice Amy Rose

Kristen Bell has officially joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 as the voice of Amy Rose. The film will be released on March 19, 2027.

Article Summary Kristen Bell will voice Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, premiering March 19, 2027.

Ben Schwartz announced the casting, sparking positive reactions from Sonic fans worldwide.

Paramount confirmed Sonic 4 right before the third film’s premiere, with franchise hype still strong.

Production is expected to ramp up in 2026 as the Sonic universe continues expanding.

The Sonic films have usually ended with a tease for a major character joining the cast in the next film. It was Tails in the first movie, Shadow in the second, and Amy Rose in the third. One of the nice things about introducing completely animated characters like this is you don't have to assign a voice actor and can take your sweet time finding the right person. It sounds like the team at Paramount Pictures has done exactly that since it was officially confirmed today that Kristen Bell is joining the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 4 as the voice of Amy Rose.

Star Ben Schwartz confirmed the casting on his official Instagram, saying, "WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!! 💙" The Sonic casting crew has been nailing it so far with the casting right down to the voices, so the response from fans is very positive. At the time of writing, Bell as Amy Rose is the first new cast member to join Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Was Pretty Much Guaranteed

Going into December 2024, we all knew that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was going to do well, and anyone who thought otherwise was not paying attention to crowd reactions during that Shadow reveal at the end of the second film. It's apparent that there is a thriving fanbase here eager for more movies from Paramount and ready and willing to keep them well fed. We love that for them, even if we didn't love the film. The fourth movie was announced the day before the third movie was released, and we heard they were targeting a spring 2027 release date, which was eventually confirmed to be March 19, 2027.

The first two films in the franchise were late-winter or early-spring releases and did exceptionally well, so this release date isn't really surprising. Fans should expect new and familiar names to start popping up as we head into 2026 since production on Sonic the Hedgehog 4 will have to start very soon if they're going to meet that release date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!