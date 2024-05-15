Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Announces Season 7: Shape Your Legacy

With the playoffs in full swing, NBA 2K24 has released what will probably be the last season for the game with a new lineup of content.

Article Summary NBA 2K24 Season 7 launches May 17 with Jamal Murray-inspired challenges and rewards.

MyTEAM card lineup includes Dark Matter MVP Nikola Jokić and Galaxy Opal cards.

MyCAREER and The W Online offer exclusive gear, teleportation tech, and new rewards.

New Def Jam Recordings x NBA 2K24 album with four exclusive tracks enhances 2K Beats.

In what will likely be the final season for NBA 2K24, 2K Games has revealed Season 7: Shape Your Legacy in the middle of the NBA 2024 Playoffs. This is basically the end-all-be-all of additions as there's a title belt to play for, a mini lowrider you can collect, new music, additions to all the modes, and a new Season Pass. We have the full details for you below as the content will drop on May 17, 2024.

NBA 2K24 – Season 7: Shape Your Legacy

In NBA 2K24 Season 7, players can gain inspiration from Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and cement their legacy by making big plays and hitting big shots when the lights are the brightest. In this season, NBA 2K24 brings special content in addition to a Def Jam Recordings x NBA 2K24 album drop that features four new tracks released exclusively in the game!

MyCAREER adds new awards for players to chase along with exciting new gear as teams battle for the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy. Rewards include a Level 10 Graduation Cap, Level 25 Golden Locs Hairstyle, Level 30 Drone with Teleportation Technology, a Level 32 Throwback Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose Banners, Level 35 Championship Belt and more. Cruise around The City in a Level 39 Hydraulic Lowrider or the Neighborhood in a Level 39 Hoverboard During Season 7.

adds new awards for players to chase along with exciting new gear as teams battle for the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy. Rewards include a Level 10 Graduation Cap, Level 25 Golden Locs Hairstyle, Level 30 Drone with Teleportation Technology, a Level 32 Throwback Kyrie Irving and Derrick Rose Banners, Level 35 Championship Belt and more. Cruise around The City in a Level 39 Hydraulic Lowrider or the Neighborhood in a Level 39 Hoverboard During Season 7. MyTEAM Season 7 features a new batch of MyTEAM cards for players to add to their ever-growing collection, starting with Level 1 Free Agent Jimmy Butler. MyTEAM Season 7 will also include a Level 10 Pink Diamond Cam Thomas, a Level 20 Galaxy Opal Dillon Brooks, Level 25 Pink Diamond Avery Johnson Coach card, Level 30 Galaxy Opal Jerami Grant, Level 35 Dark Matter Jerry West and a Level 40 Dark Matter MVP Nikola Jokić.

The W Online features new rewards as we enter the start of the WNBA season. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as a MyTEAM Liberty Jersey Card, a Kelsey Plum Jersey, a Dawn Staley MyTEAM Coach Card and more.

features new rewards as we enter the start of the WNBA season. Complete challenges and earn XP to claim rewards such as a MyTEAM Liberty Jersey Card, a Kelsey Plum Jersey, a Dawn Staley MyTEAM Coach Card and more. Season Pass additions include 40 free items unlockable throughout the Season, and the Season 7 Pro Pass unlocks an additional 40 levels featuring premium content, including the Premium Level 39 Midnight Hydraulic Lowrider (New Gen) / Premium Level 39 Hoverboard (Current Gen), Pro Pass Automatic Reward Dark Matter Jamal Murray MyTEAM card, Pro Pass Automatic Reward Trail Blazers Douglas Fur Mascot Costume, Pro Pass Level 40 Dark Matter Nikola Jokic with Point Guard eligibility, up to 45,000 VC, Skill Boosts, and much more!

additions include 40 free items unlockable throughout the Season, and the Season 7 Pro Pass unlocks an additional 40 levels featuring premium content, including the Premium Level 39 Midnight Hydraulic Lowrider (New Gen) / Premium Level 39 Hoverboard (Current Gen), Pro Pass Automatic Reward Dark Matter Jamal Murray MyTEAM card, Pro Pass Automatic Reward Trail Blazers Douglas Fur Mascot Costume, Pro Pass Level 40 Dark Matter Nikola Jokic with Point Guard eligibility, up to 45,000 VC, Skill Boosts, and much more! 2K Beats features the Def Jam Recordings x NBA 2K24 album drop, including four new tracks released exclusively in the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!