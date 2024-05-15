Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas

Build Yourself a New Pet as LEGO Ideas Debuts A New Tuxedo Cat Set

May the power of the brick be with you as LEGO has even more new releases coming soon including a replica Tuxedo Cat

Article Summary LEGO Ideas unveils a 1,710 piece Tuxedo Cat set, launch in June 2024.

Buildable model stands 12.5" tall with customizable blue or yellow eyes.

Features include a swappable jaw and movable head, ears, and tail.

Ideal for cat lovers, priced at $99.99, offering lifelike and playful decor.

Get ready for some purr-fectly adorable fun with the latest addition to the LEGO Ideas line featuring a new buildable pet. That is right, crack open some tuna as LEGO has debuted their new 1,710 piece replica Tuxedo Cat creation! This charming set captures your new favorite feline friend with its intricate design and lifelike details. From its whiskers to its tail, every aspect of this LEGO Tuxedo Cat is meticulously crafted to delight cat lovers of all ages. The cat will measure 12.5" tall and it will feature customizable eyes with blue and yellow options. Whether you're a fan of LEGO building or simply adore cats, this set gives fans a new way to capture their feline passion. LEGO was sure to include some other features along with a swappable jaw and movable ears and head. Your own cat might not be the biggest fan of this set, but the LEGO Tuxedo Cat is priced at $99.99, and it will be purring into your collection in June 2024.

LEGO Ideas Brick Built Tuxedo Cat Set Arrives

"Spend quality time creating feline home decor with this LEGO® Ideas Tuxedo Cat building set for adults (21349). The purr-fect treat for yourself or a cat gift idea for a friend who loves animals, nature or design, this lifelike (and allergy-friendly!) black-and-white cat model comes with a choice of yellow or blue eyes. Build and easily rebuild the cat with an open or closed mouth, rotate its head and adjust the ears, paws and tail for different playful poses."

Lifelike tuxedo cat model for display – Immerse yourself in a creative building project and capture the distinctive look of a tuxedo cat using LEGO® bricks

A cat-themed gift that makes playful home decor – Rotate the cat's head and adjust the ears, paws and tail for different poses

Fun creative activity – Select yellow or blue eyes and build the cat with either an open or closed mouth

