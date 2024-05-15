Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas
Build Yourself a New Pet as LEGO Ideas Debuts A New Tuxedo Cat Set
May the power of the brick be with you as LEGO has even more new releases coming soon including a replica Tuxedo Cat
Article Summary
- LEGO Ideas unveils a 1,710 piece Tuxedo Cat set, launch in June 2024.
- Buildable model stands 12.5" tall with customizable blue or yellow eyes.
- Features include a swappable jaw and movable head, ears, and tail.
- Ideal for cat lovers, priced at $99.99, offering lifelike and playful decor.
LEGO Ideas Brick Built Tuxedo Cat Set Arrives
"Spend quality time creating feline home decor with this LEGO® Ideas Tuxedo Cat building set for adults (21349). The purr-fect treat for yourself or a cat gift idea for a friend who loves animals, nature or design, this lifelike (and allergy-friendly!) black-and-white cat model comes with a choice of yellow or blue eyes. Build and easily rebuild the cat with an open or closed mouth, rotate its head and adjust the ears, paws and tail for different playful poses."
- Lifelike tuxedo cat model for display – Immerse yourself in a creative building project and capture the distinctive look of a tuxedo cat using LEGO® bricks
- A cat-themed gift that makes playful home decor – Rotate the cat's head and adjust the ears, paws and tail for different poses
- Fun creative activity – Select yellow or blue eyes and build the cat with either an open or closed mouth
