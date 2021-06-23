Courage the Cowardly Dog is Back in a Scooby-Doo Crossover Film

Two fan-favorite Cartoon Network originals are coming back in an unexpected yet exciting crossover event – epically titled, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Scooby-Doo is a property that is constantly revived, revisited, and reanimated, so it's never a shock to see a new Scooby-Doo project in development. On the other hand, Courage the Cowardly Dog is a popular late '90s early '00s cartoon that unfortunately hasn't received that same treatment.

Despite the popularity behind Courage the Cowardly Dog, there's been only occasional buzz about the future of it (with the series creator working on a prequel that was potentially scrapped last year). Now, out of the blue, a trailer dropped for the wonderful return of Courage and company, teaming up with the team of Mystery Inc. The film brings the two trouble-solving pups together to tackle the mysteries of Nowhere (Courage's hometown) and marks the first ambitious opportunity to see how Courage is received years later.

If we're lucky, maybe this revival of a fan-favorite cartoon will ignite interest to see a proper Courage the Cowardly Dog return in the future? Only time will tell! Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog's plot synopsis reads:

"An original animated feature so exciting it's scratching at the door! Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They'll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out? Try not to get scared. We double-dog dare you!"

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo meets Courage the Cowardly Dog arrives on Digital and DVD Tuesday, Sep. 14. Is anyone else experiencing a next-level geeky childhood nostalgia boost?!