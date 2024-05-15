Posted in: Card Games, Games, Skybound Entertainment, Tabletop | Tagged: Button Shy Games, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Surrounded Card Game Revealed

Skybound Games has a new kind of tabletop card game coming tied to their most famous IP with The Walking Dead: Surrounded.

An 18-card base game plus a six-card expansion offered together for around $20.

Players team up in this 1-4 cooperative survival game set in TWD universe.

Manage Walkers, Leaders, and resources to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Skybound Games has partnered with Button Shy Games to make a new interactive card game called The Walking Dead: Surrounded. This is an 18-card game that takes the vast library of The Walking Dead from the comic books and shrinks it down into a portable title, in which you will explore the world of TWD and attempt to survive. The team is going to release one pack for the main game, as well as a six-card expansion called Under Siege, with both sets combined running you about $20. We have more info about the game below, as both decks are for sale on Button Shy's website.

The Walking Dead: Surrounded

Based on the groundbreaking comic by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead: Surrounded is a 1-4 player cooperative game where players work together to keep Walkers in check and Leaders in balance while maximizing the limited resources and fulfilling the goals to survive. The game encapsulates the struggles of surviving an undead apocalypse, all within a pocket-sized wallet game.

Each turn, players reveal a new card and add it to the ever-growing map. One side of the card features a new Location, introducing a special rule for an opportunity to score, as well as a location bonus to indicate valuable resources that survivors can gather there if they work together. The flip side features a unique set of 4 Occupants. Some are Survivors, who earn points and help scavenge, while others are powerful Leaders that can make a big difference on the field…if they're not struggling against each other for power. And, of course, there are the Walkers, capable of spreading across the map in the blink of an eye. Place Locations and Occupants carefully to keep the Walkers in check and the Leaders in balance, all while maximizing the team's limited resources and trying to fulfill your scenario's goals. The survival of the human race depends on it.

