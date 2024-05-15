Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: donnie yen, John Wick: Chapter 4

New John Wick Spin-Off Film Greenlit Starring Donnie Yen's Caine

Another John Wick spin-off film has been given the greenlight, starring Donnie Yen's Caine, first introduced in Chapter 4.

The world of John Wick is continuing to expand. While spin-offs got off to a bit of a rough start with The Continental over on Peacock, Lionsgate has shown no indication that they are haunting the plans to expand the world of John Wick on the big screen. The first spin-off film, Ballerina, is returning for some reshoots now that Chad Stahelski has a deal that has turned him into the Kevin Feige of the John Wick world. When speaking about Ballerina at CinemaCon, they quickly pointed out that the reshoots were going back to add bigger and better action set pieces under the guidance of Stahelski. We still have another year before that film comes out (though the footage we saw last month ruled), but now we know the second spin-off film is in development. According to a press release sent out by Lionsgate (via Variety), the second spin-off film will follow Donnie Yen's character Caine, who was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4. Robert Askins (The Umbrella Academy, The Hand) is set to write the screenplay, and production is set to begin next year.

The John Wick Universe Continues To Grow

"Working on 'John Wick: Chapter 4' was an extraordinary experience," said Yen. "The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role."

Yen is almost always the best part of any movie that he has in, and he was a central figure in John Wick: Chapter 4. A former friend of John's hired to kill him; the two spent a decent portion of the movie trying to kill each other and sort of not. We find out later that Caine, who is blind, had to take the job on John's life, or his daughter would be killed. By the film's end, with John dead (???) along with the High Table, Caine and anyone else under the Tab'e thumb is free. However, as revealed in a post-credits scene, during one of Caine's attempts on John's life, Caine kills Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), someone who was trying to protect John, and his daughter Akira (Rina Sawayama) is not taking that well. In a post-credits scene, we see her following Caine, implying that even with the Table gone, the circle of revenge and bloodshed will continue.

"From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an indelible mark and had fans asking for more," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. "The 'John Wick' universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we're excited to have one of the world's biggest superstars on board to continue this journey."

We don't have any other plot details aside from the fact that the film will "continue Yen's story arc following the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4,' as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table." Also known as building from the post-credits scene at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. The supporting players of the John Wick world have always been a ton of fun. There is a reason so many players from the first movie returned for all four films, and now it's time to see what kind of life this franchise could have beyond John Wick himself. From the first movie, the world has been the most interesting part of these films; it's what set the first movie apart and made it something better than "Taken but with a dog." There is so much room to grow here, and with someone like Stahelski guiding everything, we can hope these two films fare better than the TV show did.

