The Watchers: New TV Spot Warns You Not To Open The Door After Sunset

Warner Bros. has released another new TV spot for The Watchers, reminding you about the rule saying you can't open the door after sunset.

M. Night Shyamalan produces this Ireland-set thriller, slated for North American release June 7.

The Watchers is one of the bigger wildcards of June in terms of movie releases. While it is based on a book, it has to contend with sequels to extremely recognizable films like Bad Boys 4 or A Quiet Place. There is something to be said about recognizable IP when talking about broke people trying to decide if they want to spend money at movie theaters. While things have been pretty quiet on this film, recently Warner Bros. has started picking up the marketing pace and releasing some shorter TV spots. As we've said, studios need to find the line between keeping enough of the film a secret so they're not giving it all away and previewing enough so people aren't rolling the dice on whether or not they will like the film. It cannot be said enough how broke everyone is and how expensive going to the movies is–no one wants to risk going to a movie they might not like. So we have another TV spot today, and this one is talking about another major rule in The Watchers: do not open the door after sunset.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

