AEW Serves Up "Meal & a Match" on YouTube, Featuring Eddie Kingston

AEW expands its content with Meal & a Match, a new YouTube series where Renee Paquette and RJ City break bread with AEW stars, starting with Eddie Kingston. Tune in this Friday on the TBS YouTube channel!

Professional wrestling, with its captivating blend of athletic prowess and dramatic storytelling, has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt and evolve, embracing novel methods to engage its fervent fanbase. All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a vanguard in the realm of professional wrestling, has once again showcased its innovative spirit with the unveiling of Meal & a Match, a groundbreaking YouTube series poised to debut this Friday, May 17th, on the TBS YouTube channel.

AEW Sates Fan Appetites With New YouTube Series Meal & a Match

Meal & a Match promises a unique and delectable viewing experience, as charismatic personalities Renee Paquette and RJ City invite AEW luminaries to partake in a convivial meal while revisiting some of their most memorable in-ring encounters. The inaugural episode, as outlined in the official YouTube description, features the always-outspoken Eddie Kingston.

"RJ City and Renee Paquette look to prove we've been watching wrestling wrong as they look to break bread and break tables with some of the biggest names in AEW!" the description shouts. "Eddie Kingston joins them for a dive into great action and great Dallas food in the premiere of Meal and a Match."

Paquette, brimming with enthusiasm, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her excitement, stating: "You guys. We did it. We really freaking did it. Come hang with us on Friday!!" City, known for his acerbic wit, echoed the sentiment with characteristic brevity: "Let's f***ing eat."

Meal & a Match Deepens Partnership between AEW and WBD

The launch of Meal & a Match arrives at a strategic juncture for AEW, as the organization continues to cultivate its relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), the parent company of TBS and TNT. AEW's flagship programs, Dynamite and Collision, have become staples on the respective networks, garnering consistent viewership and establishing AEW as a formidable force in the competitive landscape of professional wrestling.

With negotiations for a renewed media rights deal between AEW and WBD set to extend into the summer months, the introduction of i serves as a testament to AEW's unwavering commitment to expanding its content offerings and reaching new audiences. By leveraging the expansive reach of YouTube, AEW can further penetrate the digital realm, attracting viewers who may not be traditional cable subscribers.

Meal & a Match represents a shrewd and innovative venture for AEW, capitalizing on the universal appeal of food and camaraderie to provide fans with an intimate and engaging glimpse into the lives and personalities of their favorite wrestlers. As AEW continues to blaze a trail in the world of professional wrestling, Meal & a Match is poised to become a must-watch program, satiating the appetites of fans eager for both thrilling wrestling action and captivating behind-the-scenes content.

