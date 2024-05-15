Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

Paz Vizsla Stands His Ground with LEGO's New The Mandalorian Set

May the power of the brick be with you as LEGO has even more new releasing coming soon including a new Star Wars set

Article Summary Unveil the action with LEGO's Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle set from The Mandalorian Season 3.

Includes 285 pieces, with a Mandalore Base, armored door, and stud-shooting turret.

Comes with 4 minifigures: Paz Vizsla, Moff Gideon, and 2 Imperial Praetorian Guards.

Set for a June 2024 release, priced at $39.99, perfect for fans aged 7 and up.

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the newest set from LEGO featuring the world of the hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian! Join Paz Vizsla, the fierce Mandalorian warrior, is back as he faces off against the formidable Moff Gideon and his elite Imperial Praetorian Guards. Coming in at only 285 pieces, this set captures the emotional Season 3 scene with a buildable part of the Mandalore Base. The set will feature an armored door that will have a slam-shut trigger function, along with a control panel and a rotating, stud-shooting turret for the Moff. Will Paz Vizsla prevail this time against the forces of the Empire, or will Moff Gideon take home another win? Only you can decide with this set with four, including minifigures and a small set that is packed with an authentic brick-built design inspired by the hit Disney+ series. The Star Wars Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle LEGO Set is priced at $39.99 and is set for a June 2024 release.

The Mandalorian – Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle

"Build the drama of an epic Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 scene with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle set (75386) for boys, girls and any fan aged 7+. A cool fantasy gift for kids, this LEGO brick-built toy playset features a Mandalorian base with an armored door with a slam-shut trigger, control panels and a rotating, stud-shooting turret. There are also 4 collectible LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian minifigures to play out Paz Vizsla's standoff against Moff Gideon (wearing Dark Trooper Armor) and the Imperial Praetorian Guards, plus accessories such as Moff Gideon's jetpack and a storage box containing a thermal detonator element for creative play."

LEGO® Star Wars : The Mandalorian buildable toy playset for kids – Relive a dramatic confrontation from Star Wars : The Mandalorian Season 3 with this the Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle set

: The Mandalorian buildable toy playset for kids – Relive a dramatic confrontation from : The Mandalorian Season 3 with this the Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle set 4 collectible LEGO® Star Wars: The Mandalorian minifigures – Paz Vizsla, Moff Gideon and 2 Imperial Praetorian Guards

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!