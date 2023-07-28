Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: bad boys 4, ghostbusters, kraven the hunter, Madame Web, release date, spider-man: beyond the spider-verse, Venom 3

Sony Delays Kraven, Ghostbusters, Spider-Verse & Dates Venom 3, More

Sony has officially delayed Kraven the Hunter, Ghostbusters, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse while also dating Venom 3 and Bad Boys 4.

As studios continue to refuse to give the writers and actors fair pay, the delays have started to come down on the various projects that are set to come out in the next year or two. If you're getting some level of COVID flashbacks with people optimistically pointing at a specific date and going, "Things will be normal by x date," then you're not the only one. However, these delays are on the studios since the actors and writers deserve fair compensation for the work they put into the movies and television shows that helped keep us sane for the last couple of years. Sony is the one that is laying out a bunch of delays, according to Variety. We just got the first trailer, but those of you looking forward to seeing Kraven the Hunter later this year will have to wait longer as the film has shifted from October 6, 2023, to August 30, 2024. The studios specifically cite the need for star Aaron Taylor-Johnson to do several weeks of press in the lead-up. This also allows them to push the movie hard at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

The next Ghostbuster film is the next one that has fallen to the strike, and this one is not surprising at all. It seemed unlikely that this film would make its December 20, 2023 release date at all, but Sony has now shifted the release date to March 29, 2024. That is probably a good thing since that fast turnaround time never leads to good things on the VFX side, and actors and writers aren't the only ones who should be getting fair pay for fair work and not having to put in insane hours to meet release dates. Speaking of that and all of the rumors surrounding the production of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, if you thought the wait for this one after the abrupt end of Across the Spider-Verse wouldn't be too bad, we have some bad news. The film has been pulled from the calendar, citing that "the voice cast cannot complete dialogue recording in time for the spring opening." A new release date should be coming soon, but we'll have to see. The new Karate Kid reboot has also moved from June 7, 2024, to December 13, 2024, and a new Blumhouse feature called They Listen has been pulled from its August 30, 2024, release date.

It's Not All Bad News Over At Sony Pictures

While this might seem like a lot of bad news [news that could be avoided if studios paid writers and actors livable wages, have we mentioned that yet?], it's not all bad news. Madame Web is currently sticking with its February 2024 release date, so we are currently on track to have Madame Web movie before a Kraven movie. What a time to be alive. Sony has also dated two films that look like they could make a big impact. Bad Boys For Life was one of the rare hits of 2020, so it's not surprising that Sony decided to make another one, and it now has an official release date of June 14, 2024. That is coming up quickly, but we know from Sony's CinemaCon presentation that they started filming in April, but it was one of the productions halted by the strikes this month. They must be far enough along in production that they believe they can hit that release date even with a delay.

Finally, Sony has dated Venom 3. The film is currently untitled and is another production that has been halted due to the strikes and the studio's inability to pay people fair wages. They didn't get a chance to get much filming done, but Sony must be confident that they can turn this one around in enough time because they gave given the film a prime-time release date of July 13, 2024. That puts it up against some major players, including Mufasa: The Lion King on July 5, 2024, and Universal's Twisters on July 19, 2024. July is always the time when studios want to push out the biggest movies, so it isn't surprising that Sony is dating the film for July, but this is less than a year's turnaround with the strike in full swing and not much filming done.

Much in the same way that once one studio "blinked" and delayed films during COVID, now that Sony has made some official big movies, it's likely that other studios will follow suit. The fall and winter seasons will likely change a lot in the coming months, and we'll have to see how long this goes on before studios decide the people who make the shows and movies are worth paying livable wages.

