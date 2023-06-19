Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter, marvel, sony pictures

First Poster And Trailer For Kraven The Hunter Have Been Released

The official poster and trailer for Kraven the Hunter have been released. The next Sony Marvel film will be released on October 6, 2023.

During the Sony Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, we got the chance to see the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter. It looked better than expected, and people were wondering when it would be released to the public. If I was a guessing woman, and before a few hours ago, I would have said during the Sony Presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. However, it looks like Sony is being backed into a familiar corner that many studios are finding themselves in because the trailer seems to have leaked. We won't be linking to the trailer here, but it's out there, and studios don't like to have leaks out there long without official versions. So it wasn't surprising when this official poster dropped on the Sony Twitter account.

Not long after the poster was released, the official red band trailer for Kraven the Hunter was also released, as Sony didn't waste any time with that leak. We don't blame them.

Kraven The Hunter Has Been In Varying Levels Of Development For Years

Kraven the Hunter is a movie that Sony has wanted to make for many, many years, and they just weren't able to get it off of the ground. It was one of the movies listed as in development when Sony made their big Spider-Man universe announcement in 2018, but we hadn't heard much since. The last rumors before J.C. Chandor was confirmed actually said that Antoine Fuqua would be the one to bring it to life, but that was always a rumor, which is why it's important to say when the ink isn't dry on these types of things. It seems that they will be keeping the script written by Richard Wenk, with additional credits going to Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the movie currently has a release date of October 6, 2023. Currently, the cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbot, and Levi Miller.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!