Sony Drops First Trailer For GameStop Stock Film Dumb Money

Check out the latest trailer for Dumb Money as Sony Pictures are showing off their latest film based on the GameStop stock market event.

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for their upcoming film Dumb Money, showing off Paul Dano as the guy who got rich betting on GameStop. In case you weren't aware of the story, back in early 2021, the stock market got flipped on its head temporarily due to a swell of support online for the video game chain store GameStop. The company was being shorted at the time, much like the housing market back in the late '00s when it came crashing down. Only this time, the random plunge of support into the company's stocks cost those shorting it billions of dollars. Now, we're getting a film about it, which is nowhere like a documentary about the situation, as we clearly see Pete Davidson in the trailer being stoked at owning a sports car. But it looks like a fun retelling of the events that took place. Enjoy the trailer below as the film is set to be released exclusively in theaters on September 22nd, 2023.

"Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill (Paul Dano), who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down. Dumb Money also stars Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen. Directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo, based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich."

