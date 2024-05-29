Posted in: Movies, Sony, Trailer | Tagged: brad pitt, george clooney, Wolfs

Wolfs Trailer Promises Clooney/Pitt Hilarity In September

Wolfs has a brand new trailer, reuniting Brad Pitt and Geroge Clooney. The film will debut in theaters on September 20th.

Article Summary Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunite in "Wolfs" for fall hilarity.

The comedy action flick directed by Jon Watts hits theaters September 20th.

"Wolfs" features two rival fixers forced to work together, spiraling into chaos.

Sony aims for a box office win, banking on the Clooney/Pitt dynamic duo.

Wolfs is one of the films Sony is banking on to get people into theaters this fall. It reunites George Clooney and Brad Pitt as a pair of "fixers" hired to do a job without the knowledge of the other. The cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan. It is written and directed by Jon Watts, coming off his very successful Spider-Man trilogy for Sony and Marvel Studios. What everyone is banking on here is that people who showed up for the Ocean's Trilogy will want to see these two together again, and most are betting people will.

Wolfs Could Breakout This Fall

Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two "lone wolves" are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Sony is releasing more films in theaters in 2024 than any other studio, and the results have been mixed so far through May. Wolfs is as close to a sure thing at the box office right now as you can get for a drama, as these two make movie magic together. The last time they shared the screen was in 2008's Burn After Reading, so anyone who wanted to see them together again is getting their wish. September is a crowded month at the box office, with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Never Let Go, Transformers One, and Speak No Evil all releasing as well, which is all good news to theater owners reeling from the first half of the year and especially this past weekend. The second half of the year should be much better for them, with much ground to make up as far as the box office goes.

Wolfs opens exclusively in theaters on September 20th.

