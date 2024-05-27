Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: furiosa: a mad max saga, The Garfield Movie, Weekend Box Office

Furiosa, Garfield Fail To Ignite The Memorial Day Weekend Box Office

Furiosa and The Garfield Movie failed to ignite the Memorial Day Weekend Box Office. May has not been very kind to theaters this year.

Article Summary 'Furiosa' leads with a disappointing $32 million opening weekend.

'The Garfield Movie' close behind, may outperform with summer crowd.

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' remains strong, nearing $150 million.

Memorial Day box office hits a 29-year low amid audience disinterest.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie were expected to bring in the crowds and carry the Memorial Day weekend box office. Instead, the two films floundered a bit and contributed to the worst Memorial Day box office totals in 29 years. Yikes. First place belongs to Furiosa with $32 million, way under tracking like most films have been so far this year, and a disappointing result for Warner Bros. You can't blame them here, as the marketing and budget for the prequel were huge; the audience just wasn't there. Telling detail: IMAX accounted for only $5.2 million of the gross. That number needed to be much higher. It also was very front-loaded to the beginning of the weekend, which points to low word-of-mouth. Without a lot of competition in the next couple of weeks, it could recover and get to $100 million, but it is not looking good.

Furiosa & Garfield Could Still Swap Places

Second place behind Furiosa is Garfield, with $31.1 million. It is still possible that they swap places on Tuesday morning when the final grosses are reported. I would expect this one to have better legs, as families now have kids out of school in portions of the country, and the next family film at the box office is not opening for three more weeks. Third place went to John Krasinski's IF, down almost -60% to $21 million from its opening last week. Fourth place saw Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes still holding strong, the standout of the summer so far. It added another $17.2 million and is now getting within shouting distance of $150 million domestically. Rounding out the top five was The Fall Guy with $7.6 million, not bad considering it was made available on digital services last week.

It is worth noting that nothing so far this summer has been an outright disaster. Instead, the offerings besides Apes are being met with a shoulder shrug. Nothing is overperforming, and no breakouts are happening here or overseas. That is a huge problem for theaters, and they have to be squirming in their recliners a bit at the moment.

The Memorial Day box office top five for 2024:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga- $32 million The Garfield Movie- $31.1 million IF- $21 million Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes- $17.2 million The Fall Guy- $7.6 million

Next week, there are no major wide openings, so Furiosa and Garfield will battle it out for the second weekend in a row. I think the cat wins, but I hope the two films don't see a drastic dip. That would be a complete disaster to start to June, which will already be way down because of a lack of new releases throughout the month. Right now, things look like they will get worse before they get better.

