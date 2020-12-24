Soul: Tina Fey Talks Working With Kemp Powers & Pete Docter and Pizza

Tina Fey has been in the business forever, but there some things that even she is curious to see behind-the-scenes of. In the case of Soul and Fey being brought on to voice 22, a soul that doesn't want to go down to Earth to live, she was curious to see what the legendary Pixar works from the inside. During the virtual global press conference, Fey was asked about what it was like to work with directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers.

It was great. I was so thrilled and curious to get the chance to see how-how Pixar works from the inside. And-and Kemp and Pete were always there for all our recording sessions. And would read in with you, and give suggestions. And they had this great balance of being open to suggestions, but also, being so fully prepared that they were able to steer you if you were down a road that they knew they weren't gonna use. They could very graciously steer you back to the right path.

Soul is a movie about New York City, and it wouldn't be a New York City set movie without pizza. Pizza plays a big role in the movie and is one of the first things that Joe uses to try and convince 22 that life is worth living. Fey was asked about pizza, and she is not just pro-New York pizza but pro all pizza.

Thank you for asking about pizza. I'm an east coast girl, born and raised. And then I also lived in Chicago. So, every form of pizza I'm open to it. To the many of pizza. I like plain pizza. And I like, maybe sometimes some black olives.

The conversation turned to pizza, so the biggest question when it comes to pizza had to be asked; pineapple on pizza, yay or nay? Fey went for a much more neutral response of, "it's not for me. I don't wanna judge anybody that wants to do it." However, her Soul co-stars Angela Bassett and Phylicia Rashad were much more definitive with their answers. Rashad said, "Nay, Nay, Nay," while Bassett agreed with a "Nay for me as well." As someone who usually visits New York City once a year and didn't get to this year because of COVID-19, I am craving a slice of NYC pizza. I must be channeling Bleeding Cool TV editor Ray Flook.

A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

Soul, directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Kemp Powers, stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and John Ratzenberger. It will be released on Disney+ on December 25th.