Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Taking "Time It Needs" to Finish

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller have said they will "take the time [Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse] needs for it to be great."

Last month, Sony was the first studio to start officially delaying movies due to their refusing to pay actors and writers livable wages, also known as the ongoing strikes. One of the films that got not only delayed but removed from the schedule entirely was Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. In a summer where there are a lot of losers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was one of the winners for sure. A film that already had big shoes to fill and managed to once again elevate the entire genre of animation for the better. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller recently spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about Strays, and they were asked if there were any updates for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"We're going to take the time it needs for it to be a great and satisfying conclusion to the trilogy. And we'll let you know when we know more," said Miller

"But everyone's working really hard on it and have already done a lot of really wonderful work," continued Lord.

Even before Sony officially delayed Beyond the Spider-Verse at the end of July, there were rumors that the film wouldn't make its March 2024 release date, and Lord and Miller weren't stressing over that. They said to ComicBook.com back in June that they wouldn't rush to meet a release date and compromise the film. "I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great," Lord said before Miller concluded their answer. "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit." So, a month before Sony finally decided to remove the film from the release date, there was a good chance it would be delayed at the very least. While it sucks that we have to wait longer after that awesome cliffhanger, you always want the film to be the best it can be without being rushed and with everyone working on said film working under ethical conditions. That includes paying writers and actors fair wages to end the strike but also not forcing animators through crunch periods. If that means Beyond the Spider-Verse won't see the light of day until 2025? Well, that's worth the wait.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.

