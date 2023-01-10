BC Exclusive: Check Out A Clip From Action Film Last Resort

"A former special forces soldier becomes a one-man army when his wife and daughter are taken hostage during a bank robbery. As he brutally neutralizes the gang of thieves, the lives of millions hang in the balance when a highly lethal toxin is stolen from the vault. THE LAST RESORT is an intense action thriller powered by breathtaking fight choreography."

The director had this to say about the film: "The title itself contains the questions and the answers. The hero is the LAST RESORT to a solution that seems lost in advance. It is the catalyst for a violence that acts like a poison on man and his environment and sometimes even his family. MICHAEL is a soldier. Who says soldier, says clashes and fights because beyond a first-degree reading of what one could call a genre film, I want to bring several levels of consciousness and try to train the viewer in a more human and deeper story. Because through an unbridled action, the story led drum beating by strong and endearing characters, takes up the great themes of justice and redemption. It is also a work on the violence of our society, whether it was justified by a state or imposed by illicit acts."

The film is well worth your time, and the action set pieces are very well done and shot. This is also playing in select theaters as of last Friday, and if you can see Last Resort on a big screen, do it.