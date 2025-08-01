Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: marvel, sony, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando Reprising Roles

Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando will reprise their roles as the Hulk and the Scorpion, respectively, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Article Summary Mark Ruffalo and Michael Mando return as Hulk and Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jon Bernthal previously confirmed to reprise his role as The Punisher in the upcoming film.

Marvel teases new Spider-Man news on social media, but it's unclear if this casting is what they were teasing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

It seems we will have some more familiar faces in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. When Marvel and Sony announced that Jon Bernthal would be reprising his role as The Punisher, it made sense if you knew the comics because The Punisher was originally a Spider-Man villain. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, it becomes more and more necessary for other characters to show up in some capacity because not having them there and trying to write around it might be clunkier than a quick cameo or one scene with a familiar face.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, two more people are reprising their roles in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and one makes a lot more sense than the other. Michael Mando, who was first introduced as the Scorpion in Spider-Man: Homecoming, absolutely makes sense as a character who would show up again. However, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk doesn't quite make as much sense, but Ruffalo is basically a Marvel MVP at this point, so why not?

Marvel also appears to be teasing something Spider-Man-related on the official X/Twitter for the movies, but at the time of writing, nothing else has been shared, and it's unclear if this casting was the thing they were referencing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Was Inevitable

We learned the title of Spider-Man 4 at CinemaCon in April 2025, and tiny details about where the film falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline were all over the internet following the announcement. However, we haven't really gotten that much in the way of solid details yet, aside from the fact that the title is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which makes sense considering how the last movie ended. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destin Daniel Cretton is directing this Sony/Marvel collaboration, and it has snagged a prime-time July 31, 2026, release date. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal are reprising their roles, and Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have signed on as new cast members. The timeline for the film has likely shifted a bit, considering the recent delay of Avengers: Doomsday, but it's unclear how that delay will impact this film.

