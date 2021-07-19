James Gunn Blames Pete Davidson for All The John Cena Penis Talk

Don't blame Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director James Gunn for all the John Cena penis talk. According to Gunn, Pete Davidson is the reason the genitalia of the Doctor of Thuganomics was such a hot topic of discussion during a media press conference held on Zoom to promote the upcoming release of Suicide Squad, in which Cena plays the character Peacemaker and Davidson plays Blackguard.

After the call, Gunn took to Twitter to clarify:

John Cena's penis was a much more prominent point of discussion than I thought it would've been & it seemed to be Pete Davidson who kept bringing it back around to that subject. #TheSuicideSquad https://t.co/PrTHTBnQuQ pic.twitter.com/wn2vwDQMl1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 18, 2021 Show Full Tweet

While John Cena's penis may have been an oddball topic for a press conference promoting a DC superhero movie (well, it depends on the superhero, actually), it's certainly a more interesting subject than it may first appear to be. For example, Cena has, in the past, been known to use a stunt penis in movies, and he's also admitted to getting accidental boners while wrestling. In fact, maybe all the penis talk helped get Cena hyped up for his return to the ring.

At last night's Money in the Bank PPV, Cena arrived at the end of the show to stare down Roman Reigns after Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against Edge. Cena will be on WWE Monday Night Raw tonight to explain his motivation, and it would be the perfect time for WWE Raw and DC Suicide Squad to do a little cross-promotion. With that in mind, we're hoping Cena chooses to whip it out live on the USA Network tonight. Pete Davidson, we understand, is also hoping for that particular outcome.