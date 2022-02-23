Spider-Man: No Way Home Hits Digital March 22nd, Blu-ray April 12th

Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging onto digital in four weeks. On March 22nd, you will be able to purchase the third highest-grossing film ever on digital services, including a three-pack with Homecoming and Far From Home on services like Vudu, which will also have a bundle of all eight Spidey films. Following that, the film will come to Blu-ray on April 12th, one month after the digital release. No word yet on the features included with the release, nothing on that end has been confirmed officially. To help celebrate, Sony and the Spider-Man Twitter account posted a familiar recreation of a meme with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

This Spider-Man Meme Was In The Movie Too

Vudu's top-selling preorder title of all time, Spider-Man™: No Way Home, from Sony Pictures, arrives at home on Tuesday, March 22nd for purchase in SD, HDX, and 4K UHD on Vudu, Fandango's video-on-demand streaming service. With one month to go before its home entertainment release date, fan anticipation is sky-high, with preorders for Spider-Man™: No Way Home already eclipsing the preorders for any other title in the history of the service. Vudu's previous preorder champ was Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. "'No Way Home' is one of the biggest superhero movies ever made and a historic event for film fans, which makes it the perfect movie to add to your home collection," says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. "Fans will want to relive every thrill, laugh, and emotional moment and to share them with their friends and family. It's no surprise that it's Vudu's hottest preorder title of all time." Fans can preorder Spider-Man™: No Way Home as a standalone title for $19.99, or as part of the Tom Holland Spider-Man™ three-film collection for $34.99 or as part of the Spider-Man™ eight-film bundle for $59.99.

EDIT: Well, of course, they released a trailer for the extras after we had finished this post. You can find that below.