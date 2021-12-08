Spider-Man: No Way Home Dolby Cinema Poster Debuts

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a little over a week away, and really this has to be the most anticipated film of the pandemic era at this point, no? Sure, Dune was exciting, and Eternals was mysterious, and so on. But the amount of speculation and dissection of these trailers and posters, and actor quotes has bordered on absurd. All of that ends next week, though, and today, a new Dolby Cinema poster for the film debuted, as tickets for that format are on sale now. You can see Spidey swinging into action down below.

Can Spider-Man Live Up To The Hype?

"For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man." As we all know now, the door to the multiverse has been kicked open by Doctor Strange trying to help Spider-Man and make the world forget its Peter Parker. All sorts of Spidey movie characters are expected to return for this one. Here's the thing, and I know that most do not agree with this. I really hope that these "cameos" from the other Spider films from the past actually mean something. I am all about fan service to a certain degree, but lately, it has become a crutch for these films, superhero or otherwise if it is in service of the story, awesome. If it amounts to them being onscreen just to get an audience to point at the screen ala that one Leo meme we all know, then I hate it. I hope this is the former.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marissa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, and many more, hits theaters on December 17th.