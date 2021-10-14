Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Fight Scenes Are "More Visceral"

While Eternals is the next Marvel movie coming out, we also have Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out in December. Much of this movie has been kept under wraps, and there is still a lot we don't know. What we did find out through some leaked casting, and finally, the first trailer is that Alfred Molina is reprising his role from Spider-Man 2 as Doc Ock. The Marvel universe is very much leaning into the idea of the multiverse, and after What If…? it looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to lean in even harder. Star Tom Holland spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Molina returning to the role and how different it was from when they shot in the early 2000s and calling Molina "one of my favorite people I've ever worked with."

"It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced," Holland adds. "When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they're all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it."

Holland went on to say that him and director Jon Watts were really "flying by the seat of our pants" in the first movie, but for Spider-Man: No Way Home "I think we both felt really confident, so we were able to relax. We actually had so much more fun on this one than we did on the previous two." That's not to say that this one is going to be easy for anyone. Hollan described the fight scenes in this one as "a lot more visceral" and with "a lot more hand-to-hand combat." So while this one was more fun, that doesn't mean anyone is going to half-ass anything.