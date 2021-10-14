Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland Talks Ending This Trilogy

It might be hard to believe but we still have new more Marvel movies coming out before 2021 ends. While a lot of eyes are focused on Eternals because that comes out next, some attention is being put on Spider-Man: No Way Home which is set to come out in mid-December. There have been a lot of rumors about this project, some that have been confirmed and some that have been debunked, but it's going to be really interesting to see what kind of movie this ends up being. We're leaning into the concept of the multiverse, clearly, but star Tom Holland recently told Entertainment Weekly that this is also an ending in some ways.

"We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let's say," he adds. "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don't know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

This is not to say that Holland is done making Spider-Man movies after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but more that they are likely going to be moving on to a different part of Peter's life in any future movies and that will likely mean a change in director at the very least. Holland explained that when he wrapped his final scene with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon that they all got a little emotional.

"We've been making these films for five years now," Holland explains. "We've had such an amazing relationship, the three of us. We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour. So this one scene, [we didn't know] if this would be the last time [we were all working together.] [It] was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever." These guys are all really young and while a lot of them have been in the industry for a long time, it's clear that they all got very close which makes sense. Being part of a production like this is tough on grown adults let alone young people. So it's good to hear that the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home really supported each other. Are any of them going to be involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after this movie? We'll have to see how this one ends.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.