Gareth Edwards on Bringing the D-Rex to Life in Jurassic World Rebirth

The director of Jurassic World Rebirth discusses some of the stylistic choices behind the D-Rex in the latest entry of the franchise.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth introduces the D-Rex, a bold new dinosaur hybrid with a unique backstory.

Director Gareth Edwards drew inspiration from The Elephant Man to add empathy to the D-Rex character.

The film blends classic Jurassic Park action with fresh creatures and emotional storytelling.

Fans can expect thrilling dinosaur chases, nostalgic nods, and the return of iconic favorites.

The latest Jurassic World movie finally hit theaters this past weekend, stomping in with a strong box office debut and plenty of buzz. As expected, it generally delivers all the dinosaur-fueled chaos fans have come to love—T-Rex showdowns, high-speed chases, and a healthy dose of jungle mayhem. But what's keeping people talking isn't just the return of old favorites. It's the new creatures shaking things up.

Alongside iconic names like the T-Rex and Velociraptors, the film introduces a brand-new threat: the D-Rex. A genetically engineered hybrid with a haunting design and surprising backstory, the D-Rex is bigger, meaner, and a little more layered than your typical movie monster. Now, director Gareth Edwards, who's known for bringing emotional depth to large-scale stories (Rogue One, The Creator), recently opened up about the unexpected inspiration behind the creature.

Jurassic World Rebirth Filmmaker Talks D-Rex Influences

Speaking to Screen Rant, Edwards explained, "[Our animators] were like, 'Well, what's the attitude? What's the character?' And had to think about it for a second. I was like, 'Okay, go rewatch David Lynch's The Elephant Man.' It was this idea of someone who didn't choose for this to happen to them. You might be afraid of them and want them gone, but you start to feel a bit of empathy… I like that—being torn between, 'It's a monster and I want to get rid of it,' but I feel a bit sorry for it as well."

That emotional angle gives the D-Rex more than just sharp teeth—it adds heart. Well, sort of. Think: a creature you want to run from, but also maybe hug (from a very safe distance). Beyond the new dinosaurs, the film brings plenty of action, nods to the original Jurassic Park, and just the right amount of chaos to keep longtime fans happy. It's a mix of classic dino mayhem and new characters that prove there's still more story to tell—even after all these years (and sequels).

So, if you're into giant reptiles, big feelings, and the occasional chase scene through a jungle lab, this new Jurassic World chapter might be worth the ticket.

Jurassic World Rebirth is in theaters everywhere.

