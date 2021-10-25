Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland Teases His "Coolest Scenes Ever"

We're in the final ten days before Eternals comes out, but the marketing for Spider-Man: No Way Home is starting to kick up. That isn't that surprising because Spider-Man has the potential to have the biggest box office when it comes to the four Marvel movies we are getting in 2021. Sony and Marvel are probably going to really push this one, and it has some serious competition in the busy month of December. The movie is on the current issue of Empire, which means we got some new interviews with the cast, including one from star Tom Holland where he teases "one of the coolest scenes I've ever shot." The scene includes himself, Aunt Man, Happy Hogan, and a mystery character that he can't talk about yet.

"It's four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it's like to be a superhero, and it was amazing," Holland tells Empire. "The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor."

Holland is infamous now within the Marvel fandom for not being able to keep his mouth shut when it comes to spoilers. So, when Empire heard that there was this mystery character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they asked if that character could be Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield's version of Spider-Man?

"I don't know," he says on that front. "I'm always in the dark. If they are, no-one's told me."

Better luck next time.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.