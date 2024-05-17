Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XIV, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Releases New Job Actions Video

Check out the latest video for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, as they go into better details about the changes coming to the job system.

Square Enix released a new video this week for Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail as they delve deeper into the job system and the changes to come. The video is hosted by Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida, as he takes you on a 21-minute ride through every new combat job action that you'll be able to choose and use to your advantage in the new massive expansion coming to the game. You also get a pretty good look at the battle actions for Viper and Pictomancer, two new jobs that will be added to give you a few new options in how you wish to play. Enjoy the video above, as the expansion will officially be released on July 2, 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

The new expansion will bring an abundance of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and sidequests, and much more. Some of the newly-announced features players can look forward to include:

New Job – The "Viper," a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon.

– The "Viper," a close-range fighter using two one-handed blades that can be combined into a single two-handed weapon. New City – Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, is located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural.

– Tuliyollal, the seat of the federal nation-state governing Tural, is located in the Northern Reaches of Yok Tural. New Areas – The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed.

– The tropical region of Kozama'uka, replete with myriad rivers, streams, and waterfalls, and the arid region of Shaaloani, spanning vast rain-starved plains across which a railroad is being constructed. New Allied Tribe – The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry.

– The Moblins, a people residing in the jungles of Kozama'uka who bear a strong resemblance to the goblins with whom they share common ancestry. New Threats – Eliminator

– Eliminator New Alliance Raid – Echoes of Vana'diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI.

– Echoes of Vana'diel, a crossover series with Final Fantasy XI. New Limited Job – Planned for release in the latter half of the Patch 7.x series.

