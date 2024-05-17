Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indika, Old Meter

Indika Releases Special Facts Video Ahead Of Consoles Release

11 Bit Studios has released a new video for their game Indika, as they share with you several facts before the game launches on consoles.

Article Summary 11 Bit Studios unveils "11 Facts" video for Indika ahead of console launch.

Indika, a story-driven game with a nun protagonist, releases today for PS5 & XSX|S.

Set in a world mixing comedy and tragedy, Indika explores deep religious themes.

Developer Odd Meter is known for pushing boundaries in aesthetics and ethics.

Indie game developer Old Meter and publisher 11 Bit Studios have a new trailer out for the game Indika, as they share some facts about it before it comes out on consoles. The video is aptly named "11 Facts" per the studio's name, as they share some info you may or may not know about it as a kind of teaser for things to come. Enjoy the trailer above as the game drops for PS5 and XSX|S today.

Indika

Indika is a third-person, story-driven game set in a strange world where religious visions clash with harsh reality. It tells the story of a young nun who sets off on a journey of self-discovery with the most unusual, horn-headed companion by her side. On the outside, Indika seems to be a typical nun attempting to adjust to a difficult and monotonous monastery life. Humble and innocent in her appearance, do not be deceived as this young girl has also made a highly unlikely acquaintance—as she speaks with the devil himself.

Indika's unusual connection with the Evil One leads her on an errand beyond the safe walls of the monastery. The world she discovers can only be described as a wild combination of comedy and tragedy straight out of the novels by Dostoyevski and Bulhakov. The subjects of religion and authority are prevalent throughout Indika's journey, and she'll be faced with many questions along the way. Guide her to find the answers one by one before she can finish her life-defining odyssey. Odd Meter is a small, independent studio formerly based in Moscow and now operating out of Kazakhstan. Its members put aesthetics at the forefront and aren't afraid to tread the fine line of ethical norms. Their game is a great testament to that, as Indika constitutes an open challenge to the industry's established approach to creating video games.

