Spindell's The Mortuary Collection Is A Return To Classic Anthologies

This week Jason chats with Ryan Spindell, writer and director of the horror anthology The Mortuary Collection, for which Clancy Brown just won a Chainsaw Award from Fangoria. The Mortuary Collection, which premiered on the horror streaming service Shudder, is releases this month VOD, VOD, Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-ray.

Spindell tells Jason that the origins of this anthology lay in a 2015 short subject called The Baby Sitter Murders that the director was able to turn into an entire segment of the film. Remarkably, the earlier segment looks so similar to the rest of the film, and appears to share enough common items and cast members, that the viewer doesn't notice any differences. Spindell also talks about how he considered making the anthology in the more recent fashion of cutting the stories up and interweaving them into one another but that he wanted to emulate traditional anthologies like those released in the 1960s and 1970s by studios like Amicus.

The director also talks about working with Clancy Brown who plays the central narrator of the film, a sort of amalgamation of Tales from the Crypt's Crypt Keeper and Phantasm's Tall Man. For his trouble, this week Clancy Brown was awarded a "Best Supporting Performance" Chainsaw award from Fangoria.

Say the producers about the disc release:

Bonus features on the DVD and Blu-ray include:

Director's Commentary

14 Extensive Behind-the-Scenes Segments Featuring the Cinematography, Costumes, Art Department, Locations, Props, Hair & Make-Up, Special Effects, Sound, Stunts, and Visual Effects of THE MORTUARY COLLECTION

In-Depth Conversations with Director and Writer Ryan Spindell, the Actors, and Crew of THE MORTUARY COLLECTION

Deleted Scenes

…and more!

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Castle Talk: Ryan Spindell, writer/director of The Mortuary Collection

Check out the Trailer:

THE MORTUARY COLLECTION Official Trailer (2020) Horror Movie

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man in 2020.