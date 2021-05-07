Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Twitter Makes Fans Uncomfortable

Spiral: Form The Book of SAW opens next week, and the final push is in full swing. The 21 Savage single of the same name is out and making some waves, and there are a ton of clips from the film out there. Maybe the smartest, funniest, and most uncomfortable promotion for the film is the Twitter account. This week, the film's official Twitter account got into it with a parody account "SAW Quotes", playing a game with each other that led to some hilarious interactions with sexy Jigsaw pics, hacked accounts, directors reading funny lines from the films, and one hectic day for the social media manager of the Spiral page. You can see one of the tweets below, and use it to see the threads on the pages themselves.

Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Is Going To Be A Hit

"Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

This is looking more and more like a return to the first film, more of a thriller/detective story, and that is awesome. That first film is stained a little by what came after, but it was one of the better crime thrillers in the 2000s. Sure, I don't blame them for the direction they took the franchise, but that first film is miles better than the other ones, and if that is what we are getting with Spiral, then bring it on. We will all find out together when Spiral: From The Book Of SAW opens on May 14th, with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in tow.