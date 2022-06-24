Spy Kids Getting The Reboot Treatment At Netflix

Spy Kids will ride again. The film franchise is getting a reboot at Netflix, and four have been cast in the lead roles. Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, and newcomer Connor Esterson will star as the family of spies. Robert Rodriguez will write, produce, and direct the reboot of his own film, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance. Racer Max will also help with the script and produce. This will be the fifth film in the franchise, all of which have been directed by Rodriguez. The films have taken in a combined $550 million at the box office. Deadline had the news.

Smart To Grab Spy Kids, Netflix

"This latest Spy Kids chapter is set after the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, leading them to become spies themselves to save their parents and the world." This is part of a Robert Rodriguez partnership that Netflix is smart to cultivate, as they already found success together with his last film, We Can Be Heroes, on the streamer in 2020. Bringing his most popular family franchise under their banner is smart, also because he works on the lower side of budgets and will keep costs down, which is something that Netflix very much needs right now. On top of that, it also gets a proven family franchise that they don't have to spend time and money building. Just super smart.

That is a solid pair of leads as well; both Rodriguez and Levi are great actors and funny as well. Basically, Spy Kids continuing is a win all around. There is no word on when the film will head into production, but my guess would be by the end of the year.