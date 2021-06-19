Stan Lee Signed Script Pages and Set Photo on Heritage Auctions

For the comic film memorabilia collector, these pieces up for auction on Heritage Auctions lot ending on 6/19 are a rare find. There is a Stan Lee signed call sheet from Thor: Ragnarok in this lot. Rounding out the Stan Lee signature pieces on MCU collectibles, this lot is a signed set photo of Lee with Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and Tom Holland from the Avengers: Infinity War set. Note: the photo is only autographed by Lee, though once conventions return, perhaps getting the other signatures could be possible.

"Creature Report" was the code name for the film we know as Thor: Ragnarok, and you might recall Stan Lee's cameo as an alien barber with dubious control over a gadget full of spinning blades. Offered here is the call sheet for that movie (with autograph witnessed by CGC as part of their Signature Series) as well as the nine script pages Lee was given for his cameo (which are not signed and not in a CGC holder). Both call sheet and script pages measure 5.5" x 8.5". Movie-set secrecy being what it is, you'll notice the call sheet listing Chris Hemsworth and others has a blank next to the barber role, however further down on the call sheet there is a reference to "S. Lee." Pages are in Excellent condition.

Stan Lee Autographed Photo With Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Holland (2017): the auction ends 6/19/2021 at 6:50 PM.

The actors who played Dr. Strange, Iron Man, and Spider-Man posed with the co-creator of all three characters during the filming of Avengers: Infinity War, and Stan Lee later signed the photo in front of a witness from CGC, who has encapsulated this as part of their Signature Series. We're told that Lee signed just six copies of this photo, and the others went to the three actors plus directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Excellent condition.