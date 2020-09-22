Star Trek vs Wars: Patrick Stewart & Mark Hamill "Clash" on Uber Eats

In one of the most random pairings not seen since the Super Bowl, two of the biggest names in geekdom in Star Trek's Patrick Stewart and Star Wars' Mark Hamill appeared ready to throw down for franchise honor in a commercial for Uber Eats. Appearing opposite one another in an abandoned warehouse, Hamill, with a baseball bat on hand, said, "Tonight, I'll be eating a veggie cheeseburger on ciabatta, no tomatoes." Stewart emerges with his cricket bat declaring, "Tonight, I'll be eating four-cheese tortellini here with extra tomatoes," with an extra emphasis on his refined British accent.

Contentiously, Hamill immediately calls him out, "Stewart, so it's come to this." Separate doorbells interrupt the moment as both their bags of food arrive, dropping off at each side while both actors thank the delivery driver. Hamill gives a "thank you" and Stewart with a "bravo." Resuming the clash, both raise their bats with Stewart saying, "Careful, Hamill. Daddy's not here to save you." Hamill responds, "Oh, I am my daddy." Stewart awkwardly asks, "Come again?" Hamill is caught in his senior moment, asks back, "Wait? What? You said, 'Daddy's not here to save you.'" The Picard actor incredulously asks, "What are you talking about?" before Luke Skywalker actor responds, "I'm not sure I got that right," bizarrely ending the bit.

Hamill returned to playing his signature character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 32 years after his last cinematic appearance in the role in Return of the Jedi (1983). The actor fulfilled his final obligations along with playing additional bit roles in voiceover capacity in 2017's The Last Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Stewart returned to his Star Trek: The Next Generation role in Picard for the first time in 18 years when he last played the character in 2002's Nemesis. Maybe it was for the best; it didn't make the Super Bowl.